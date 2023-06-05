HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 7,469.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,649 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in HNI were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HNI. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 1,192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 161,981 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 319,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after buying an additional 63,018 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 10.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 646,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after buying an additional 59,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,268,000 after buying an additional 54,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,843,000 after purchasing an additional 53,769 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of HNI opened at $26.67 on Monday. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HNI Announces Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $479.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.26 million. HNI had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on HNI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

HNI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.