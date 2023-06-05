H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2023

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRBGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.

H&R Block has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. H&R Block has a payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H&R Block to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

H&R Block Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:HRB opened at $30.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.43. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, Director Richard A. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter worth $246,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth $233,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.