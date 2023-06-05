H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.

H&R Block has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. H&R Block has a payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H&R Block to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

NYSE:HRB opened at $30.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.43. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Richard A. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter worth $246,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth $233,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

