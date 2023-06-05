HRT Financial LP Takes $446,000 Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Kforce by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Kforce by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Kforce by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Kforce by 193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $59.83 on Monday. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.70.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.56 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

