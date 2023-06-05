HRT Financial LP Takes $474,000 Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $105.66 on Monday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.49). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.57 million. Research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

