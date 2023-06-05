Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after buying an additional 153,039 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Impinj by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Impinj by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 2,886.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,591,000 after purchasing an additional 562,673 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PI. TheStreet downgraded Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Impinj Stock Performance

In other news, Director Steve Sanghi purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $358,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 42,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steve Sanghi bought 23,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $1,997,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,413,147 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $103.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.40. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.33 and a 52-week high of $144.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.08 and a beta of 2.19.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

