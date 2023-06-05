Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,110,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 893,189 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Infosys were worth $74,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 260.5% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 99,534 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Infosys by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,002,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,097,000 after purchasing an additional 228,170 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Infosys by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 682,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 9.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nomura lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Macquarie lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Infosys Trading Down 0.2 %

INFY stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

