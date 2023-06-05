Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Holdings Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 120.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

IMKTA stock opened at $83.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.32 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $46,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

