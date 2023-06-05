Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) by 401.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,452 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of Inhibrx worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 282.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,619,000 after buying an additional 1,506,986 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the first quarter valued at $23,180,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inhibrx by 50.8% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,887,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,837,000 after buying an additional 973,268 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the second quarter valued at $10,749,000. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC raised its stake in Inhibrx by 25.1% in the third quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 1,279,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after buying an additional 256,670 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INBX opened at $24.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $34.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 1,961.44% and a negative net margin of 12,725.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INBX. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Inhibrx Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

