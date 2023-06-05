Insider Selling: Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CFO Sells $24,606.00 in Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) CFO Francis Laurencio sold 2,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $24,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,141 shares in the company, valued at $703,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Atomera Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATOM opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $211.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.58. Atomera Incorporated has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atomera

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Atomera from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Atomera by 35.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Atomera by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Atomera by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atomera by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

