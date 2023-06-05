Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Sells $11,697.84 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $11,697.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 272,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,327,370.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $23.20 on Monday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 89.08%. The firm had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 802.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 439.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

