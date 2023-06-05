Insider Selling: Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Sells $20,000.00 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $20,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Margaret Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Margaret Chow sold 1,180 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $18,006.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, Margaret Chow sold 1,174 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $16,436.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Margaret Chow sold 1,273 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $17,300.07.

Couchbase Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of BASE opened at $21.03 on Monday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $959.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.14. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 41.11% and a negative net margin of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Couchbase by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,508,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after acquiring an additional 339,694 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP lifted its stake in Couchbase by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,372,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after acquiring an additional 252,155 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Couchbase by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after acquiring an additional 33,046 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP lifted its stake in Couchbase by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 2,214,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 467,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Couchbase by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,325,000 after acquiring an additional 206,022 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BASE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

