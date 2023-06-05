Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Sells $22,933.68 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 1,309 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $22,933.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PubMatic Stock Up 1.0 %

PUBM stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 0.86. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $23.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PUBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

About PubMatic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after buying an additional 29,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PubMatic by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,212,000 after acquiring an additional 49,333 shares during the last quarter. Graham Holdings Co grew its position in PubMatic by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,973,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after acquiring an additional 346,503 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in PubMatic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,332,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 37,066 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,960 shares during the last quarter. 41.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

