Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $23,369.64 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $23,369.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,629.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Der Zweep Michael Van also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 16th, Der Zweep Michael Van sold 180 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $2,640.60.
PubMatic Price Performance
PubMatic stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $943.71 million, a P/E ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 0.86. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
