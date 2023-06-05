Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $23,369.64 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $23,369.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,629.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Der Zweep Michael Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Der Zweep Michael Van sold 180 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $2,640.60.

PubMatic Price Performance

PubMatic stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $943.71 million, a P/E ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 0.86. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 35.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 120.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 3.4% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

