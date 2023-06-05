Insider Selling: Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CEO Sells $5,124,000.00 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 3.9 %

TOL opened at $71.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $71.41.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,838,000 after purchasing an additional 78,109 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

