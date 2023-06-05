Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Insperity has raised its dividend by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Insperity has a payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Insperity to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $118.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Insperity has a 52 week low of $87.74 and a 52 week high of $131.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at $59,243,018.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $104,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,301,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,301 shares of company stock worth $2,878,438. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in Insperity by 113.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Insperity during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

