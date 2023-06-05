Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock Position Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 1,273.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,770 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of Insperity worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $118.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.74 and a 12 month high of $131.09.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on NSP. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $780,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $104,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,301,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,438 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

