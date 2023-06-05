Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Integer by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Integer by 62.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR opened at $84.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.78. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITGR. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

