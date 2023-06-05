Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ) versus Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Critical Comparison

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) and Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Invacare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $53.55 million 5.82 -$7.94 million ($1.25) -29.76 Invacare $741.73 million 0.00 -$101.07 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sanara MedTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invacare.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sanara MedTech and Invacare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sanara MedTech presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.41%. Given Sanara MedTech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Invacare.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Invacare shares are held by institutional investors. 55.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Invacare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Invacare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -18.67% -25.60% -18.26% Invacare -16.72% -94.34% -10.81%

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats Invacare on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanara MedTech

(Get Rating)

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Invacare

(Get Rating)

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.