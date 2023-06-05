Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Position Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Rating) by 2,691.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,425 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,536,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,001,000. Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,938,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,099,000. Finally, Tlwm acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $859,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCV opened at $16.01 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $17.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

