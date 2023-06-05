Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FXC opened at $72.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.35. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a twelve month low of $70.03 and a twelve month high of $78.08.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

