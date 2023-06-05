Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Stake Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.50% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock opened at $105.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $195.65 million, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.36. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.17.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.