Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 337.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,305 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,692 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,390,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 859,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 264,524 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 68.8% during the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after acquiring an additional 330,740 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 630,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 81,843 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $22.19.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0706 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

