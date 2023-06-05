Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 85.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VPV stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

