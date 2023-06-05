Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) Stake Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.57% of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPVU. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $238,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF stock opened at $39.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88.

About Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest value metrics. SPVU was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

