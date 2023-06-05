Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $87.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.98. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $74.63 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.20.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index consisting of mid-cap US firms. EWMC was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

