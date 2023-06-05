Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Holdings Lowered by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.49% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSCT opened at $139.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.06. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $107.15 and a 52 week high of $140.10. The company has a market capitalization of $331.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.