Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $848,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 51,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Etfidea LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSLV opened at $41.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $48.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average is $43.85.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

