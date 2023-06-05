Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,947 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. State Street Corp raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,542,000 after buying an additional 54,106 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after buying an additional 1,163,745 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,625,000 after buying an additional 103,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,202,000 after acquiring an additional 753,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,832,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $60,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,471.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,117. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iron Mountain Trading Up 3.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $55.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.03. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

