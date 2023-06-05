iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,649 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1,045.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWA opened at $22.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.