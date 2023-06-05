iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Holdings Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWY stock opened at $152.46 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $152.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.