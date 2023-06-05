iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,456 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.87% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $82,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Shares of IWY opened at $152.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.63. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $152.77.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

