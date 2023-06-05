iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Stock Position Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 110.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYG. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 600.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $154.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $137.46 and a 1 year high of $176.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.