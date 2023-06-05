iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $73,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,126,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $253.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.81. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $237.26 and a 52 week high of $287.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.99.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.