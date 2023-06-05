iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $54.03 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

