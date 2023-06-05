iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,780 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the third quarter worth $4,971,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 1,544.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 50,369 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $705,000.

BATS IETC opened at $52.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average is $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $142.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.12.

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

