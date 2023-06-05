Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Position Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,443 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,890,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,357,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at about $12,730,000. Drake & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,270,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at about $11,864,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $49.48 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.