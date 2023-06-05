Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Acquires 62,584 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,776,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,584 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $233,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,144 shares of company stock worth $8,030,687 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $124.25 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.92 and its 200 day moving average is $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.83, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

