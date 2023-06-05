JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital cut their price target on JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ JD opened at $35.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.45. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $68.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $42.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.18 billion. Research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

