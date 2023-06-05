John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PDT opened at $11.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $16.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth $84,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 42.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

