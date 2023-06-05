Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0993 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 13th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:KCDMY opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

