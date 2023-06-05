Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

Kimco Realty has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kimco Realty has a payout ratio of 137.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of KIM opened at $18.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.17, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $23.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KIM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.6% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 143,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

