KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Position Trimmed by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 213,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 461,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.39.

NYSE:KKR opened at $53.63 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.00%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.