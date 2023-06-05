KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,260 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,945,000 after purchasing an additional 204,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,930,000 after purchasing an additional 280,400 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,285,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,496,000 after acquiring an additional 203,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 915,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,862,000 after acquiring an additional 62,080 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KREF. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 245,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,900.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KREF opened at $11.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 356.67, a current ratio of 356.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $816.07 million, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.84. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -260.61%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

See Also

