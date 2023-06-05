Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Kyndryl worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Kyndryl by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Kyndryl by 4,572.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on KD shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

