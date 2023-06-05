Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSCC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,224 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $1,419,429.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,539,130.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,224 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $1,419,429.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,539,130.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 19,624 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,736,527.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,165.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,427 shares of company stock worth $9,507,153. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $79.55 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

