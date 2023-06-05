Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 748,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 443,389 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Leidos were worth $78,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Leidos Stock Up 3.8 %

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $81.49 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average is $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

