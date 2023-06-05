Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Lincoln National by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 7.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Lincoln National by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Insider Activity

Lincoln National Price Performance

In other Lincoln National news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $22.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.58.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -9.38%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

