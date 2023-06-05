Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,818 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.54% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $58,140.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,233,660.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.40. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

