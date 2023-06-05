Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,778 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,444,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,168,450,000 after purchasing an additional 201,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,716,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $733,468,000 after acquiring an additional 83,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Loews by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,288,000 after acquiring an additional 40,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Loews by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $26,686.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at $185,339.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Loews news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.88 per share, for a total transaction of $6,366,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 350,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,275,942.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $26,686.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,339.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 259,796 shares of company stock worth $14,119,786 over the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Loews Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews stock opened at $58.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

About Loews

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

