LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,367 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,018,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,985,000 after purchasing an additional 195,327 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 43.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,940,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,927,000 after buying an additional 590,504 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Everbridge by 6.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,152,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,583,000 after buying an additional 65,720 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 48.7% during the third quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 798,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 61.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after acquiring an additional 304,867 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

In other Everbridge news, Director David J. Henshall acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $464,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,412.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $40,046.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,926.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David J. Henshall bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $464,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $658,412.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $25.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.39 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

